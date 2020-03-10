Church in London plays Eddy Kenzo’s ‘Semyekozo’ during service (VIDEO)

It is such a hard task picking which, of Semyekozo and Tweyagale, is Eddy Kenzo’s biggest song currently. As for a church in Croydon, London, Semyekozo is the song the congregation desires to listen to during service.

Eddy Kenzo’s Semyekozo song was released in November 2019 following his official breakup with baby mama and longtime girlfriend Rema Namakula.

The lyrics to the song point at how the singer is proud of the life he is living after working hard for the fame he has achieved. He also urges fellow men to work hard because women love you better if you have enough money/wealth.

That would never be a song you would expect to be played in church. That, however, is not the case for a church in Croydon, London. There is a video that is spreading showing members in the church dancing to Kenzo’s Semyekozo song.

The Big Talent singer, who holds his Eddy Kenzo Festival on 28th March, shared the video on his social media and even him seemed surprised to see the song being played in church.

What do you make of this? Is there anything wrong with such songs being played in places of worship?

