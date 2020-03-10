Daniella Atim advises Weasel’s wife to walk out of a toxic relationship

Leone Island CEO Jose Chameleone’s wife, Daniella Atim took to her socials to advise singer Weasel’s wife Talia Katoroogo to walk out of an abusive relationship.

This was after the mother of five disclosed how Ms. Katoroogo has been suffering in a toxic relationship for quite long but had decided to keep it on the low.

When she felt like she couldn’t take it in anymore because it had drained her emotionally and physically, she decided to share her troubles with Mrs. Atim who shared with the public to try to get some solutions to her friend’s problems.

Before they could get any advice from her followers, Mrs. Atim boldly told her to quit the relationship as she called upon an end to domestic violence in homes across the country.

Dear mama Thea, you are a good woman and a great mama, today I pray for you and I shall post you here to help you get courage to get out of that abusive relationship, it has drained you emotionally and physically, I post you here so that fellow women who can’t reach you can share with you words of courage and remind you that you can do this …let’s end domestic violence in Uganda Talia Katoroogo Daniella Atim

