Gashumba’s ‘son in-law’ pledges support to President Museveni in 2021

Sheilah Gashumba’s boyfriend Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan has pledged to support President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in the 2021 general elections.

As you still plot on who your vote will belong to come 2021, Sheilah Gashumba’s boyfie has already picked his side. He reveals that he will be standing in the yellow corner in which will become his first time to vote in Uganda.

Sheilah is Frank Gashumba’s daughter. The social and political activist has always advocated for change in Uganda’s political leadership but it turns out that his son in-law to-be wants the man in a hat to stay in power.

God’s Plan revealed his stand through his Instagram account over the weekend. He shared Museveni’s photo through a post in his stories which he captioned:

Next year will be the first time I vote in Uganda. You already know we’re my side. @callmegodsplan | Instagram

Screenshot from God’s Plan’s Insta stories (Courtesy of Blizz Uganda)

We wonder who Sheilah will stand with during these elections. Her boyfriend or her father?

