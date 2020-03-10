I don’t want a battle anymore – Cindy Sanyu openly declares

From the start of last year, the entertainment industry was abuzz with the possibility of Cindy Sanyu holding a music battle with Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi.

That possibility officially came to an end on Saturday when singer Cindy Sanyu publicly announced how she no longer needs to battle Sheebah Karungi.

Cindy made the public announcement towards the end of her sold-out ‘Boom Party’ when DJ Nimord suggested how the self-proclaimed King Herself doesn’t need to hold a battle to prove anything anymore.

In the same regard, Cindy also maintained that she no longer needs or wants to battle anyone following the huge crowd that had turned up plus the awesome live performance that she had put up.

Right now, I no longer need a battle with anyone anymore Cindy

She went on to brag how her craft has taken her over 15 years of practice as she threw shade at artists who have been under-looking her for the past five years that they’ve rocked the industry.

Cindy excitedly went on to reveal that when she advertised her show, no artiste or promoter wanted to work with her and later thanked revelers for turning up.

