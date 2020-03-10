I’m not planning on quitting music – Sheebah after launching ‘Holic Pads’

Over the weekend, Team No Sleep Swagg Mama Sheebah Karungi launched her much publicized company, Sheebah Establishments which deals in making female sanitary pads dubbed ‘Holic Pads’.

The official launch of her company at the Pearl Of Africa Hotel had many questioning about whether the Eyanda singer was planning on quitting the music business to concentrate more on her new project.

In efforts to clear all the rumors about her new project, Sheebah Karungi denied any reports that hinted about her quitting music for business.

She, however, stated that she started her new project as a way to give back to her female fans since she is a feminist. She furthermore maintained that the company will help her in the near future when she can’t perform anymore.

I’m not planning on my exit but am planning on my life ahead just incase something happens because I don’t know what may happen tomorrow. You never know I might one day wake up when I can’t sing anymore or when my legs are weak and can’t perform like as I can now. So that’s where the Holic Pads will come to my rescue. Sheebah

