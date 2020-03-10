Nigerian Afro-Pop Singer and Songwriter Yemi Eberechi Alade, popularly known as Yemi Alade, is set to rock Kampala, Uganda come 19th April 2020.

The update comes through following events emcee Miss Deedan’s Tweet that she shared disclosing how the 32-year-old singer is booked to perform at the Blankets and Wine festival at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Yemi Alade who is on her ‘Woman Of Steel‘ world tour also confirmed the development when she shared the same artwork on her socials as she called upon Ugandans to get their tickets early enough to be on what she termed as an ‘African Party’.

The singer who has churned out several hits for a couple of years gained prominence after winning the Peak Talent Show in 2009. She is also widely known for her hit single “Johnny“.

Her coming to Kampala will mark her as the second Nigerian artist to perform in the +256 this year after Rudeboy put up a lit performance on Valentine’s day at the same venue.

