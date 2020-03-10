Why Spice Diana missed performing at Cindy Sanyu’s concert

Despite registering a successful concert on Saturday, Cindy Sanyu revealed her disappointment in fellow female artistes for snubbing her concert. Among those mentioned was Spice Diana but what reasons does she have for missing out on being part of such a milestone for the female music icon?

Just a few female artistes were present to perform at Cindy Sanyu’s Boom Party concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval on Saturday 7th March. The songstress emphasized her disappointment in fellow divas and revealed it’s the reason male artistes are still dominating the industry because they support each other.

Some of the big names that were mentioned not to have performed at the concert were Sheebah Karungi, Rema Namakula, and Spice Diana. Sheebah’s reasons might never be an issue to dwell on since she is not the closest of friends with Cindy.

Rema Namakula came off as a surprise because she was very vocal in the build up to Cindy’s concert. She was a no show however on D-day and her reasons are not known yet. What then does Spice Diana have to defend her?

Critics claimed that Cindy Sanyu snubbed performing at Spice Diana’s concert in January and she was just being given a taste of her own medicine. That however doesn’t seem true.

Since 29th February, Spice Diana has been on a world tour where she has been performing in the United Kingdom and U.A.E, with more shows coming up in Canada and Netherlands.

On 7th March, the date when Cindy Sanyu made history as the first female artiste to fill up Lugogo Cricket Oval, Spice Diana was in Abu Dhabi, UAE where she was booked to perform as part of her world tour. She then performed the next day in Dubai.

Spice Diana performing in Dubai, UAE

The Source Management songstress is on her way back home and she shot a couple of music videos while there.

