You always have a special place in my heart – Wema Sepetu to Diamond

After several years apart, we could be seeing former lovers Wema Sepetu and Diamond Platnumz getting back together after the former revealed that she still holds a special place for the singer in her heart.

On Sunday 8th March 2020, women across the world celebrated the International Women’s Day.

Diamond shared a photo collage of all the important women in her life on his Instagram account. It included photos of her mother, sister, daughter, and her ex-girlfriends and baby mamas including Wema Sepetu.

In the caption, Diamond expressed how these women made him work hard and how he is grateful for the contribution they’ve made in his life. He also added that their value and love, in his heart, will forever stay.

Everyone looked forward to what his exes had to say about the post which many critics termed as “arrogant and disrespectful”. Well, it didn’t take long before Wema Sepetu replied on the post.

Sepetu revealed that Diamond will always have a special place in her heart. She also made whoever cared to read that the Tanzanian crooner is aware of his position in her life.

U always have a special place in my heart… And you know it… Wema Sepetu | Instagram

She also added a love emoji and most of Diamond’s followers could not believe what they had just read. Neither did we, anyway. Most applauded her for following her heart and asked the singer to let her back in.

Whether or not that will happen, Sepetu has put all her cards on the table. We pray that she is picked forever and not played again as before.

