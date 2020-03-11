Bebe Cool: I’ll sing meaningless songs but not cursing songs

When singer Moses Ssali alias Bebe Cool dropped his latest collabo dubbed Feeling featuring Nigerian superstar singer Rudeboy, he claimed how he had officially kicked off his musical race with force.

The song having failed to rock as much as expected, the Gagamel International boss has revealed that the real music race will be getting underway in the coming two months.

Bebe added that he will continue to compose and perform his meaningless songs rather than singing cursing songs as other artists do.

You know my real year has not yet began. My real year musically will begin in the next two months. Tonight I want to sample my new song titled ‘Wakayima’. You know ‘Wakayima’, in our stories, was a very wise person so don’t underestimate Bebe Cool when I give my songs such titles. I hear some artistes claiming that I sing meaningless songs. I will continue to sing such meaningless song but I won’t sing cursing songs. And make no mistake, make no mistake, you should differentiate between meaningful and cursing songs. You sing cursing songs all the time even fans get fed up of them. Bebe Cool

His remarks based on comments that Leone Island CEO Jose Chameleone made in February when he explained that Bebe Cool’s song lyrics are immature and lack meaningful impact on the nation.

#Bigsize Bebe Cool yesterday sampled his local mega Dancehall tune titled #wakayima • produced and written by @producer_ronie mixed and Mastered by @herbertskillz_

