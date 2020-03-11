Irene Laura Uwimana alias Iry Tina is a talented female Singer, Super Model, Actress, and Businesswoman. The Burundian beauty queen won the Miss Planet Burundi crown in 2019 and participated in the Miss Friendship International World Final pageant the same year.

Iry Tina was born and raised in Burundi but is currently pursuing her musical career in Uganda.

She is known for a couple of songs that have received good airplay including Mida Ya Love, Always On My Mind, Emergency (feat. Barbi Jay), Switch (feat. Nutty Neithan), Femme Africaine, Uko Wangu, Nsisitira, among others.

In a recent photoshoot, she shows off her curvy body as she chills on a boat. Take a look at some of them below:





























Read Also: Doreen Kabareebe bares curves and skin in new photoshoot