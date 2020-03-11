I want to visit Uganda – top Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie reveals

Top Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has put Uganda top among the countries he would love to visit very soon. This comes just a few days after Nigerian songstress Yemi Alade was announced as the headliner of the Blankets and Wine festival slated for next month.

All the foreign top celebrities that have visited Ugandan including Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Jidenna, Wizkid, Burna Boy, among several others, have expressed their desire to return to the Pearl Of Africa.

Sarkodie now adds his name to the ever-growing list of celebrities that want to visit the country this year, the most recent one being Konshens who revealed that he feels at home whenever he comes to Uganda.

Sarkodie, born Michael Owusu Addo, is an iconic Ghanaian rapper who won the ‘Best International Flow’ at the 2019 BET awards held at the Cobb Energy Center in Atlanta, GA.

He boasts of a couple of top hit songs that Ugandans have loved so much in the past including Adonai, Pain Killer, Illuminati, Strength Of A Woman, Pon Di Ting, among others.

He revealed his desire to visit Uganda through his Twitter account where he wrote, “I want to visit Uganda.”

I want to visit Uganda 🇺🇬 — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) March 10, 2020

Whether he will achieve his desire or not, Sarkodie is such a well respected African rapper and his music has won him fans, recognition, and awards from across the globe.

In April, Uganda will host another West African in Yemi Alade who will be performing at the Blankets and Wine festival. It’s turning into such a notable destination for the top acts.

