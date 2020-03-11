Pallaso drops ‘Akomelerwe’ visuals | VIDEO ALERT

Upon returning to Uganda from South Africa, Team Good Music singer Pallaso, real name Pius Mayanja, released a brand new video for his song titled ‘Akomelerwe’.

Team Good Music CEO Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso has stuck to the script of releasing more good music for his fans. His new song will get us grooving just like the songs he has released since signing to Karma Ivien Management.

The lyrics to the song were written by Pallaso himself and the audio was produced by Diggy Baur who has become really active producing several hit songs in the past few months.

The visuals are eye-catching, shot on different scenes by Jah Live Films. Watch it here first:

