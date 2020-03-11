Pallaso tells the tale upon return to Kampala, forgives Kato Lubwama

On a hot Tuesday evening, Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso jetted back into Uganda after weeks in South Africa where he dominated the headlines after reportedly being attacked by Xenophobes.

In company of his elder brother Jose Chameleone and a few friends he made while in S.A, including the legendary South African singer Dr. Malinga, Pallaso held a press conference at Sky Lounge, Kisementi where he told all details that befell him in Turffontein.

Clad in a Ugandan flag, Pallaso told the entire story of how he was attacked and almost met his death. He thanked whoever stood by him and offered help during that period.



















About his standing battle with comedian and Rubaga North MP Kato Lubwama, Pallaso revealed that he forgave him but the Legislator will need to apologize to his mom for the comments he made against her.

Pallaso also revealed that, from the bottom of his heart, he forgave all those that mocked him on social media and all those who came up with stories shaming him amidst such a trying time in his life.

Moving on, the singer wants to concentrate on producing more music to feed his fans with what they demand most. He already has a couple of songs out and he shot some videos while in South Africa.





















The visuals to his song with Dr. Malinga will be dropping anytime soon and he has already released the video to ‘Akomelerwe’. He is also still recovering from the pain in some parts of his body and we wish him well.

Welcome back Pallaso! For more of what he had to say, watch the full interview below:

