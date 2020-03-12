Azawi denies being a lesbian, reveals she is single

An infectious smile, lovable personality, and undeniable talent – Azawi, real name Zawedde Priscilla, has quickly become a darling for most local music fans. Not much is known about her personal life though and her sexuality has been questioned quite much.

Looking at Azawi’s fashion and character, it is quite tomboyish. It has sprung some allegations that she could be a homosexual and sexually interested in fellow women.

While speaking in an interview with Luzze Andrew Anderson, Azawi acknowledged the presence of such allegation but maintained that it is wrong judgement based on her style and character.

She further revealed that she is a good girl who is interested in the opposite sex and but is currently not involved in a romantic relationship with anyone.

I know, by the way people have been judging me so much because of my character. I am a tomboy, they assume I do girls but I’m a good girl. By the way, I’m not even seeing someone right now. Azawi

