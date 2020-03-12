Azawi: Irene Ntale was not fired, Winnie Nwagi is not going anywhere

Azawi has finally settled in at Swangz Avenue and she rubbishes the rumors claiming that she was signed by Julius Kyazze to compete with and displace Winnie Nwagi.

Zawedde Priscilla a.k.a Azawi signed officially to Swangz Avenue in November 2019. She has since gradually become a notable voice in the music industry and this year so far, she is the one to watch after pulling off a wonderful performance at the Roast And Rhyme festival.

For an artiste coming out of the blue, signing for such a big record label always raises questions from the public. For Azawi, most rumors claim that she is a plan by Swangz Ave. bosses to displace Winnie Nwagi who has reportedly often proved a headache to deal with.

During an interview with Luzze Andrew Anderson, Azawi revealed her background of the hustle and the journey so far since signing to her new record label.

The songstress was also question about her worries signing for Swangz which has often been reported to have bitter splits with its artistes like Irene Ntale in the past and she was positive that her reign at the record label will be a good one.

They don’t fire, they never fired. Where did you read it that Swangz Avenue fired Irene Ntale? I don’t know what happened but I don’t think they fired her. What you need to know is that this is a record label not a football team where you have to remove one player to substitute them for another one. Of course it is also an option, someone can wake up one morning and call it a wrap and decides to go and continue their journey somewhere else but right now we’re still together and my sister (Winnie Nwagi) is not going anywhere. Azawi

