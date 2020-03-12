Eddy Kenzo denies sneaking back to ex-girlfriend’s home

The past few days have been marred with rumors revealing how Big Talent Ent. boss Eddy Kenzo had sneaked back to his ex-girlfriend Tracy Nabatanzi’s home.

The reports went viral disclosing how the singer had started to pitch camp at mama Maya Musuuza’s home as a way to find solace ever since he was dumped by fellow singer Rema Namakula.

Eddy Kenzo and ex-lover Tracy Nabatanazi

While speaking to this website about the ongoing rumors, the Tweyagale singer rubbished the allegations as he told us to ignore the baseless rumors.

Now to all those who were spreading false information about the two ex-lovers, the dust has been settled.

It should be recalled that Eddy Kenzo parted ways with Nabatanzi several years ago and it is also reported that she got hooked to another lover and gave birth to another child.

