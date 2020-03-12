Jenkins Mukasa: Cindy has not yet reached Sheebah’s level

Despite singer Cindy Sanyu registering a mammoth crowd at her recently concluded ‘Boom Party’ concert, Dembe FM’s music critic Jenkins Mukasa still believes that she is not at the same level as Sheebah Karungi.

The renowned music critic reasoned that Cindy can’t be compared to Sheebah after he broke down the gate collection amount that the singer might have got from her concert.

He furthermore noted that according to the information that he gathered, Cindy got about 2,500 people and that accounts for roughly UGX 50M as he compared to Sheebah who was paid US$25,000 dollars from her Africana show.

Mr. Jenkins Mukasa also dared Cindy that if she thinks that she is the King of female artists as she brags, she should stage another show and see if she will get the same crowd again to prove her doubters wrong.

We who are experienced in organizing concerts, we gauge a show from the gate collections. So do we have to say that Cindy has no debts today? From the statistics that I got from reliable sources who are very well experienced and were in charge of the event, Cindy got a crowd of about 2,500 people. If we are to sum at UGX 20,000 for every person, she collected about UGX 50M. Remember Cricket Oval is worth UGX 25M. Anyway, the good thing though is that she was lucky and attracted a good crowd from what I expected because of some reasons behind her music journey and success from way back when she started with CocaCola. In fact, Cindy has not yet reached Sheebah’s level. This is because from the box office she got around UGX 3M after all the expenses. But Sheebah was paid US$25,000 from her African concert. So we gauge concerts from the box office. If you think she made money, tell her to stage another concert. Jenkins Mukasa

