Pastor Bugingo reportedly gifts new lover with Shs340m Range Rover

The storm seems to have entirely calmed now and Pastor Aloysius Bugingo has decided to gift his new fiancee, Suzan Makula Nantaba, with a brand new Range Rover sport valued at about Shs340m.

For the most part of 2019, House of Prayer Ministries International senior Pastor Aloysius Bugingo dominated the headlines having broken up with his longtime wife Teddy Naluswa Bugingo with whom he had spent 21 years in marriage.

It was later discovered that the city pastor had found a new catch in Suzan Makula whom he later presented to the world as his newly-found lover. The controversies kept going and at some points they seemed to damage the pastor’s credibility.

Despite all, however, the two lovers finally managed to overcome the storm and have been touring different parts of the world together. Pastor Bugingo has been showering Makula with lots of gifts.

It is reported that Pr. Bugingo built a new multi-million mansion for Makula and has now bought a brand new car: a Range Rover Sport valued at over UGX 340m.

The car was bought overseas and photos of Makula checking out her brand new ride have since gone viral online. It will be shipped into the country soon and we can imagine life is going to be such a sweet story for Makula henceforth.









Read Also: “I don’t think Bugingo will last more than 3 years with Susan” – Bajjo