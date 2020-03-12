Rema is my best female artiste, her vocals are unmatched – Kenzo

In the big pool of talented Ugandan female songstresses, Rema Namakula makes the cut for Eddy Kenzo when it comes to exceptional vocals. The Big Talent chief revealed how much he loves her songs.

Kenzo has always come off supportive of Rema Namakula’s career despite them clashing often due to their sour breakup.

Just last month when Rema had a concert at Africana Hotel, Kenzo was very vocal in urging fans not to be confused by their personal battles but to flock the venue in large number and support the songstress.

During an interview with Allan Cruz of Celebrity Track UG, Eddy Kenzo was questioned about which Ugandan female artiste is his most favorite and it seems the simplest of answers when he revealed that Rema’s vocals are unmatched.

Many sing well but Namakula is exceptional. Vocally, she is very good. I love all her songs. Eddy Kenzo

He went on to reveal that despite not being able to collaborate on a song together having lived as a couple for several years, he was the brains many songs of the songstress.

That leaves us with two questions: Will Rema do the same to urge revelers to flock Kololo Airstrip in support of Eddy Kenzo during the Eddy Kenzo Festival slated for 28th March? Do we stand a chance of watching her perform at the festival?

Well, it’s just sixteen days to the event. Time will answer the questions.

