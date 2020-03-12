Vyper Ranking upbeat after social media verification

Fast-rising dancehall singer Ayiire Sadam, better known by stage name Vyper Ranking, is beaming with excitement after his Facebook account officially got verified.

The cheerful singer shared the good news about his socials getting verified early today morning after a long while of waiting.

The Ekyenge breakthrough singer who couldn’t hide his joy captioned his post as; “Our Facebook page has been verified.”

Since he is now done with Facebook verification, his next target is to release more catchy and vibrant dancehall music that will get his fans on the dance floor often as he also figures out how to get his Instagram and Twitter accounts verified as well.

Congratulations Vyper Ranking!

