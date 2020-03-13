Recently, singer Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendrik rubbished rumors that were spreading on different media platforms revealing how he was assaulted by Jose Chameleone while hanging out at a bar in Ntinda.

The latest update reaching our news desk has it that the Leone Island Music Empire chief has offered to avail Allan Hendrik with a collabo since he has failed to register a breakthrough song despite having every instrument needed at his disposal.

Chameleone made the pledge as he was trashing James Propa’s advice about elderly artists quitting active music in order to support young talents to develop the industry.

In response to James Propa’s advice, Chameleone explained how his love for music is not all about being business-minded but stressed that it is passion on his side.

It is not all about business to me. It just about passion. I’m working with very many young artists on different collaborations, with artists that you are not familiar with at all. In fact, this Lunabe boy (Lil Pazzo) should also send me his demos and I voice through so that we have a collabo. Have brought up very many artists but if you ask Bebe Cool, he will only show you Rema and nothing else. I brought Radio & Weasel, King Saha and many others. Not forgetting, where is Allan Hendrik? We need a collabo of Allan Hendrik and his dad. The collabo will push him to rise in the ranks since his dad is a big pillar in the music industry. If his dad is not willing to avail him with a collabo, he should come to me and I offer him one since I’m also his dad. When he comes we will do a mega collabo that even his dad will admire and fantasize. Jose Chameleone

Well, we wait to see if Bebe Cool will permit Allan Hendrik to have a collabo with Jose Chameleone and we see the results of the collabo.

VIDEO: ‘The music industry needs the legends to be actively involved so that the new generation is able to learn from them’ – Jose Chameleone. #NBSAfter5 #NBSUpdates Posted by NBS After 5 on Thursday, March 12, 2020

Read Also: Allan Hendrick responds to claims that he was assaulted by Chameleone in a bar