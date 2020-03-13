Singer Deus Ndugwa, better known as Grenade Official, has responded to rumors flying around following a video which he recently shared on social media while getting cozy with socialite and businesswoman Zari Hassan.

The video that got his followers excited saw him and the mother of five jamming to one of his bangers titled Mpulila Bibyo and after a few moments, he leaned closer to the socialite and pecked her on the cheek something that Zari was seemingly enjoying to the fullest.

The act raised many of their fans’ eyebrows as they pointed out that the two could be involved in a romantic affair.

While speaking in a recent interview, Grenade denied the allegations of dating Zari as he emphasized that they are just close friends like any other friends out there.

When pinned more by the reporter, the Nkuloga singer went ahead to reveal that there is nothing wrong and neither is it a crime to fall in love with a woman older than he is.

Anyway, falling in love with a woman who is older than you is no offense and it is acceptebale most espicially if you her or when you love each other to the fullest. In fact, it is very okay. At the moment though I’m single and Zari is my very good friend. Grenade Official

Towards the end of last year, the two were reported to have had an affair but Zari was quick to trash the rumors as she stressed that she had never shared sheets with the young man.

Just to take you back down the memory lane, Grenade has on several occasions been put on the spot for getting romantic with women who are way older than him including Judith Heard and the late AK47’s widow Nalongo Maggie Kiweesi before their relationship hit a bitter dead-end plus a few others.

#Akayisanyo: Grenade atangaazizza ku by'akatambi keyalabikiddemu ne Zari. "Oyo mukwano gwange ate nnyo bambi" Ayongerako nti yabaza Katonda eyamujja ku street okutuuka waali. Posted by Bukedde on Thursday, March 12, 2020

