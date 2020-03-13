Mr Eazi’s Producer E Kelly to Work on Vinka’s New Album at Sony

The ground has been set running and the sweet sounds of Vinka will be back in our ears for those who missed her. Sony Music Entertainment has hired E Kelly to produce her new music album.

As pledged in 2019, the Sony-signed artiste Vinka, real name Veronica Luggya, fulfilled her promise of releasing a song every month with a 12-track album and a few extra songs.

Since the start of 2020, however, not much musically has been heard of the jolly songstress. Many have been wondering what her next move is having gone quite silent on the music scene.

Reliable sources reveal that the Sure singer has been working on her 2nd album. Further reports indicate that Sony hired Africa’s best producers, including E Kelly who produced Mr Eazi’s Pour Me Water song and Diamond Platnumz’s Producer Lizer.





With such a lineup of proven music masterminds, Vinka is set to dominate our playlists and it seems Africa is the target having considerably conquered East Africa.

The question that looms now is whether she will feature an international artiste on the forthcoming album since she is now under Sony music.

Only time will tell but we can keep our fingers crossed in anticipation of the new album.

