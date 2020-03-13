Recho Rey: If Keko came up and really wants to battle me, I’m ready

Uganda’s reigning female Luga-flo rapper Mirembe Recheal a.k.a Recho Rey feels that she got what it takes to battle fellow female rapper Jocelyne Tracey ‘Keko’.

The Bwogana singer expressed her readiness to battle Keko while speaking in an interview with Urban Television.

She went on to boast how she is a certified Luga-flo artist who does not need an introduction to the public claiming that she has already proven what she has up her sleeves to her fans.

Jocelyne Tracy ‘Keko’

She further bragged about how she is the best in her music style. Recho Rey first recognized Keko as a good rapper but then went ahead to drag her name in mud as claiming she she doesn’t know much about her and not concerned at all by her deeds.

If Keko came up and she really wants to battle me, I’m ready and here. I’m not affraid of anything. I am a certified luga-flo artist, so I don’t know about her. What I know am best in my style. Recho Rey

Since Recho Rey has declared clear intentions of having a battle with Keko, could this be another female battle that we could be witnessing soon since the Sheebah Vs Cindy battle failed?

We wait to hear what Keko’s response will be very soon:

Recho Rey explains her Hip Hop Award 'I am ready to battle Keko incase she steps up' – Recho Rey assures Posted by Urban Television on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

