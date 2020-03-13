As the world united in preparation to celebrate the International Women’s Day (March 8th 2020), Sylvia Wilson Allibhai in conjunction with Talent Africa hosted top Ugandan female personalities at a Cocktails and Conversations party at the Talent Africa Group Offices.

Sylvia Wilson Allibhai, in partnership with Talent Africa Group and TAG Studios, hosted some of Uganda’s celebrated young female personalities to an evening of Cocktails and Conversations.

The invite-only A-list party took place on the Eve of Women’s Day at the Talent Africa’s Rooftop Terrace and Studios in Kololo.

After a welcome cocktail there was a dialogue under the theme “How influential are women in shaping society?”. A mixed rotating panel moderated by the host, Sylvia Wilson Allibhai, spoke about range of topics pertaining today’s modern woman.

Sylvia is the Former Miss Uganda 2011 who is married to Talent Africa CEO Aly Allibhai. She is a mother, professional model, social activist and an entrepreneur.

The event celebrated women who are paving a way for the next generation of women aspiring to succeed & thrive in all kinds of disciplines.

Notable personalities like Manuela Mulondo, Deedan Muyira, Brenda Nanyonjo, Anita Beryl, Eleanor Nabwiso, Nana Kagga, Cleopatra Koheirwe, Tinah Teise, Mwaj Ahmed, Flirsh Flavia, Peace Menya, Bettinah Tianah, DJ Vee, Michelle Omamteker, Roz Merie Atim, Cathy Mbabazi, Mathilda Kigozi were in attendance.

The night also featured celebrity appearances by Big Tril, Navio, The Mith and Beenie Gunter among others.

The attendees were also treated to a tour of the brand new Talent Africa Group Studios aka TAG Studios where they recorded empowering messages to commemorate women’s day. TAG studios is Kampala’s latest state of the art audio, video and digital content company.

Take a look at some of the photos from the party below:







































