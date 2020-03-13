Zari Hassan confesses ‘mad love’ for Grenade Official

The Zari Hassan – Grenade Official supposed love affair is currently taking shape as earlier rumored across different social media platforms.

This is after the renown socialite and businesswoman confessed her true feelings for the budding singer through a comment section on one of her posts on her Instagram account.

The update comes through after Zari posted on her account and captioned the post as; “When you don’t owe the bank but people owe you.”

Zari’s post saw former P-Square singer Peter Okoye, who was in 2019 rumored to have had an affair with her, react to the post first with fire emojis.

Swiftly, Grenade also swung into action with emoji’s that were showing love to the socialite. Zari immediately replied on his comment praising the singer’s craziness and thereafter expressed how she has ‘mad love’ for him.

Below is the Instagram screenshot as the conversation went down:

Read Also: “It’s not a crime” – Grenade defends his romantic friendship with Zari