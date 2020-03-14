Congratulations are flowing towards Ugandan blogger Ritah Kaggwa and her Nigerian husband Joseph Oshunkoya after the couple welcomed their first daughter since they walked down the aisle last year.

The couple welcomed their new bundle of joy in the wee hours of Saturday morning and shared the exciting news of growing their family through their social media platforms.

Without wasting time, their newborn baby was named Rochell Oshunkoya.

Our blogger Ritah Kaggwa just had a bouncing baby girl. Welcome to the world baby Rochell Oshunkoya read part of the post

The lovely couple who tied the knot on 6th June 2019 in a romantic and lavish wedding ceremony is said to have met on a train where Mr. Oshunkoya fell head over heels in love with Ritah Kaggwa.

From that point onwards, the pair became close and very tight friends to the extent of sharing their innermost feelings and troubles with each other.

MUZUKUKE MUZUKUKE. Our Own Blogger Ritah Kaggwa just had a bouncing baby girl .Like you can see mum, baby and Dad are… Posted by Ritah Kaggwa Page on Friday, March 13, 2020

Congratulations Ritah Kaggwa!

Read Also: Ritah Kaggwa opens fresh war on Eddy Kenzo and Rema