Not only is Eddy Kenzo’s Tweyagale jam a big track in the +256 but the whole of Africa at large.

The amazing development comes through after his cheerful song was listed among the topmost listened to songs in Africa on YouTube alongside DJ Maphorisa, Winkydonline, Davido, and Diamond Platumz.

The all excited Big Talent Entertainment CEO who couldn’t hide his joy as he took to his socials and shared the surprising news to his fans and followers with a post captioned as; “Let’s keep the love flowing“.

The Most listened song this week in Africa is #Tweyagale. AlhamdulillhaLet’s keep the love flowing #EddyKenzoFestival#EddyKenzoFestival2020 Posted by Eddy Kenzo on Friday, March 13, 2020

Eddy Kenzo’s new milestone has made him become the first Ugandan artist to feature on the list of Google Africa Twitter account’s most listened to song in a week in Africa.

Congratulations Eddy Kenzo!

