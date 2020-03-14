No boyfriends needed anymore – Winnie Nwagi reveals

After venomously retaliating to critics who were trolling her boxing skills video clip on her socials, singer Winnie Nwagi dropped a fresh hint of how she no longer needs boyfriends in her life anymore.

The shocking revelation that she shared via her Instagram stories has quite left a number of her followers questioning what could be happening in the diva’s life of late.

Others were left in confusion, wondering whether the singer had eventually found the rightful love partner of her life, and is now ready for marriage.

Whereas others just wondered what could have befallen her rumored relationship with her to-be-boyfriend, Chozen Blood.

A section of critics has already started it’s guessing games with some arguing that the singer might be set to walk down the aisle before the year ends.

We therefore also decided to throw the question back to our readers to give their opinions about Nwagi’s next move after the big announcement.

