Swangz Avenue singer, Winnie Nwagi has once again got herself soaring above her haters following trolls that they threw at her over her boxing skills video.

This was after the Jangu singer posted a video on her Instagram account while working on her boxing skills in a gym that she captioned as “Just do it, baby“.

Her post attracted several of her fans applauding her work out skills but also saw her nayersays throwing negative remarks about her.

One of her followers who went by the username @g1000_soldier first ridiculed her work out skills with a comment that read as, “You work on your body but never work on your lyrics. Damn“.

Winnie Nwagi was quick to reply to the comment politely as she wrote, “g1000_Soldier you will do that for me darling…you’re hired“.

Then another follower with the username @achidridensi got deep down into her nerve when he commented on her post as, “No wonder you really hit the maid“.

The comment really got Winnie Nwagi bitter and mad as she responded with fire in a comment that read; “Go eat her sh*t mf”.

Below is the Instagram screenshot of how Winnie Nwagi venomously responded to her haters.

