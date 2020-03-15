Iry Tina sets sights on becoming the next top diva in Uganda

With an angelic voice matched with a body most Ugandan men would die to touch, Iry Tina is a budding songstress that believes she has what it takes to take over the Ugandan music industry this year.

Born and raised in Burundi, Irene Laura Uwimana alias Iry Tina is a talented female Singer, Super Model, Actress, and Businesswoman. The Burundian beauty queen won the Miss Planet Burundi crown in 2019 and participated in the Miss Friendship International World Final pageant the same year.







She is no stranger to the Ugandan music industry having lived here for the past over five years. In 2017, she tasted the limelight when she dropped a collaboration with Barbi Jay titled ‘Emergency’. The song received massive airplay at the time when Barbi Jay was at his peak.













Iry Tina however has had an on-and-off music career since as she struggled to balance two of her most favorite passions; Modeling and Singing. She channeled her efforts mostly into modeling where she has won major honors back home and across the world.

With songs like; Mida Ya Love, Always On My Mind, Emergency (feat. Barbi Jay), Switch (feat. Nutty Neithan), Femme Africaine, Uko Wangu, Nsisitira, among others already unxder the belt, Tina yearns for more music success.

Speaking exclusively to this website, Iry Tina revealed that she has already hit studio and recorded a couple of songs the first of which will be released in coming weeks.









She has made her intentions known about becoming a hot topic in the industry and her natural attributes seem to favor the dream but how is she going to penetrate the hugely competitive Ugandan music industry?

Well, it looks like Iry Tina has a plan and we can only sit tight and watch how she plays her cards. One thing we can be sure of is that she has the right attitude and her talent is uptight to match or even surpass several local female artistes.

We wish her the very best in her endeavor and we shall be watching her every step. Watch the space.

Read Also: Eye Candy | Iry Tina dazzles in new photoshoot