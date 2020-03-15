Lulu Diva features Eddy Kenzo on ‘Come Again’ | VIDEO ALERT

Produced by S2kz, ‘Come Again’ is a brand new song on which Tanzanian songstress Lulu Diva features Big Talent Entertainment singer Edrisa Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo.

A few days ago, Eddy Kenzo’s song Tweyagale was listed among the most listened to songs on YouTube in Africa. The singer continues to wave the Ugandan flag on the continent.

In his latest song, he collaborates with Lulu Diva – a Tanzanian songstress who has often been linked to be in a relationship with the notorious Diamond Platnumz.

The two East African artistes compliment each other’s music style as Kenzo relays Luganda, English, and Swahili i his lyrics to capture all East African audiences.

The video was shot in Uganda with some scenes captured at the popular Kawempe warehouse as directed by Msafiri from Kwetu Studio. Watch it here:

