Today, several artistes have joined voices to perform in commemoration of late singer AK47. Jose Chameleone, his elder brother, has never healed from the loss of his younger brother and struggles to keep strong as years go by.

On March 15th 2015, Emmanuel Mayanja a.k.a AK47 reportedly slipped and fell in the bathrooms of Kansanga-based De Ja Vu bar, hitting his head on the ground and going unconcious.

He was later reported dead in the wee hours of March 16th 2015 at Nsambya Hospital, causing nationwide mourning as music fans from across the country wept at the loss of such a young superstar.

At just 24-years-old, AK47 had gathered a large following of fans for his music, character, and the fact that he was from the talented and renown Mayanja family.

His elder brother Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone has never stopped mourning the loss of his little brother. As we mark five years since Akay’s departure, Chameleone notes that the wounds will never heal but he can’t keep crying because it can’t help at all.

God’s will must be done. Miss you my brother. Today makes it 5 years. The wounds will never heal until we met again. I can’t cry coz it won’t help. Love you EMMANUEL!! Sleep well. Jose Chameleone | Instagram

Rest In Peace Akay!

Read Also: Five Years Without Akay | Artists gearing up to pay tribute to AK47