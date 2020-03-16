Big Eye backs Hon. Kato’s remarks on bedding ‘cheap and silly’ women

Big Musik Entertainment CEO Ibrahim Mayanja alias Big Eye seems to be in total agreement with Rubaga South MP Hon. Kato Lubwama over the remarks he made in regret to sleeping with dense and cheap women.

During an interview, Hon. Kato Lubwama gave reasons why he dreads to sleep around with beautiful women that he comes across.

One of the reasons he gave is that he always fears giving birth to dull children as a result of sleeping with cheap, silly and dense slay queens because the stupidity will be spread from the mum to his already clever children.

I don’t sleep with stupid women. One of the things that hurt me most is bedding a stupid or silly woman. The problem with bedding silly women is that if God blesses you with a child from her yet you already had clever children, then that child brings dullness to your clan. That is why I don’t sleep with women anyhowly. No no no no. That’s why I don’t fall in love with lots of cheap and silly women. In fact, you feel like even vomiting your heart. You have one child with her but she thinks as if you she owes you heaven and earth. The whole truth to that means that you slept with a monster or vampire. Kato Lubwama

When Big Eye came across the video clip, he swiftly shared the post on his socials and captioned it as;

“Temuseka ebintu bino bitufu banange” loosely translated as “please don’t laugh, what Hon. Kato is saying is true my people.” – Big Eye Starboss

His caption left a number of his followers thinking that he was indirectly referring to his ex-lover Nalongo Sheilah Don Zella with whom they have been at loggerheads ever since their relationship hit a dead-end years ago.

