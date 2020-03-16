Harmonize confirms he will attend the Eddy Kenzo Festival

Tanzanian singer Harmonize, real name Rajab Abdul Kahali, has added himself on the long list of performers set to rock Kololo Airstrip come 28th March at Eddy Kenzo’s ‘Eddy Kenzo Festival’.

The Kenzo-Harmonize bromance continues with the new revelation as the former Wasafi Classic Baby singer confirms that he will take part in making history as Kenzo holds the first-ever music festival named after a living singer in Uganda.

Kenzo and Harmonize have worked on two collaborations before with both songs; Pull Up and Inabana going on to dominate the airwaves across East Africa.

Their friendship has often been professed each time they meet and they seem very respectful and supportive of each other. Kenzo has always revealed what a talent and character the Tanzanian singer is.

Harmonize seems to always return the favor as well and he has confirmed that he will be flying to Uganda to perform at the Eddy Kenzo Festival which is slated to happen on 28th March at Kololo Airstrip.

The Kainama singer, through a comment on Eddy Kenzo’s Instagram post which was promoting Harmonize’s new album, revealed that he will be meeting Kenzo on 28th March at the show in Kololo.

Kenzo revealed that the festival will be one to remember with a couple of international stars lined up to perform and we have no doubt what Harmonize can give in terms of performance. Get your dancing shoes on.

