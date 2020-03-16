Lately, local celebrities are not ready to take in insults without returning the heat back to their fans. Hellen Lukoma labeled a follower ‘stupid’ after he urged her to stick to acting and dump her music career.

In a post shared by videographer Darlington Kerenge, as he revealed a snippet of Hellen Lukoma’s forthcoming music video, a follower urged Lukoma to dump her music career and concentrate on acting.

A one Instagram user known as Sereka256 commented saying, “Why don’t some body advise this gal to stay in Acting than singing. Does she have friends?”

The comment seemed to have irked a very unusual but harsh reaction from the songstress. As soon as she came across the comment, the multi-talented Lukoma replied labeling Sereka ‘stupid’.

My friends are not stupid like you to put limits on my dreams. God did not put you in charge to tell me what I can and can’t do. Sinikila muli. Hellen Lukoma

