Lucky Dube-inspired Levixone is ready to fill up Namboole in December

Filling up Namboole Stadium with music fans as he performs all his gospel hit songs has been a dream Levixone Lucas has had from childhood after being inspired by the legendary South African Reggae singer Lucky Dube.

Twelve months ago, having filled up Lugogo Cricket Oval at his Turn The Replay concert, Levixone revealed that his next concert will be held at Namboole Stadium.

The revelation left huge doubts amongst critics in the entertainment industry about whether the local gospel singer would fill up the biggest stadium in the country with music fans come 2020.

Doubters cannot be blamed because the only singer that has filled up Namboole with revelers is the late Lucky Phillip Dube – a South African Reggae musician and Rastafarian who recorded 22 albums in Zulu, English and Afrikaans in a 25-year period and is South Africa’s biggest-selling Reggae artist.

His last performance in the +256 was at Nakivubo Stadium on 3rd August 2003. Before that however, the Reggae legend had been to Uganda a couple of times and staged five electrifying sell-out concerts. He made his Ugandan debut in 1995 returning yet again in 1996, 1997, 2000 and 2003 before being murdered in October 2007.

His most notable concert in Uganda was in 2000 when he filled up the 40,000-seater Namboole Stadium, now Nelson Mandela Stadium. Till today, there hasn’t been a music show that has gathered such a number of revelers.

Levixone, was young child when Lucky Dube left a mark in 2000 and he now believes he can match or even surpass the late singer’s record by filling up the stadium in the show dubbed ‘Tujjuze Namboole mu Chikibombe’ come 12th December 2020.

Through a post shared on his Facebook account, Levixone revealed why he believes that a dream he has held since he was 7-years-old can finally turn into reality.

The wait is over and the time is here! UGANDA, EAST AFRICA and AFRICA. LUCKY DUBE did it for South Africa in Uganda for the third time in 2000. I remember I was 7yrs old when I watched him perform for a full stadium at NAMBOOLE on our neighbor’s black and white Television. Not only was I amazed by his performance, I was marveled by the attendance and could not stop seeing myself do the same. However, I did not know how and when. ALL I HAD WAS A DREAM! A DREAM that I would fill stadiums as renown boxer Muhammad Ali. Little did I know that God had a bigger plan for my life in the Gospel music industry. Over the years, my goal has been to raise the respect and esteem of Gospel music and not just that but to take Gospel music concerts out of Church to Auditoriums, Arenas and to the biggest Stadiums. This audacious dream can only be fulfilled in Namboole stadium and this year we are filling NAMBOOLE STADIUM. Levixone | Facebook

We wish you luck Levixone.

