It’s a wrap for Mary Luswata on Urban TV and this time it seems she won’t be returning to any local media station as she leaves the Industrial Area-based station for kyeyo overseas.

Mary Luswata became a popular figure in Uganda’s Entertainment circle while at Urban TV Scoop On Scoop show where she gave the raw version of entertainment gist which seemed to annoy several celebrities and their fans.

She left the station in 2016 and flew to the UK where she reportedly has a family. She however returned to the Ugandan media scene as a presenter at Galaxy FM where she co-hosted the ‘The Unscripted Evening Rush’ show with Little Joe Mpologoma and Prim Asiimwe.

Prim Asiimwe, Mary Luswata and Mariat Candace rocked the airwaves at Galaxy FM

It wasn’t long before she left the radio station and returned to Urban TV in September 2018.

She returned to the Industrial Area-based TV station as soon as her holiday was over and it was announced that she would be replacing Judithiana on her Saloon Talk show on Urban TV. She has successfully hosted the show until now when she has decided to quit for good.

Exclusively, we were informed that the motor-mouthed media personality called it quits a few days ago and broke the news in a WhatsApp group shared by employees at Vision Group.

She revealed that she is taking a very long break off work and she will not be returning to any local media station. She thanked her comrades for helping her serve the industry for the years she has done it.

I would like to let you guys know that am taking a veeeeeeeeery long break from work. It was very nice serving in the industry with you guys. Thanks for everything. God bless always. Mary Luswata

We wish her well in her next endeavors.

