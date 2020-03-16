While appearing on NBS TV After 5 show on Wednesday last week, Jose Chameleone suggested having a collaboration with Bebe Cool’s son Allan Hendrik Ssali in order to help him register a quick breakthrough song on Uganda’s showbiz entertainment scene following several failed attempts.

It remained in question whether Bebe Cool would permit his son to hit studios with Chameleone since the two have been at loggerheads and attacking each other on different media interviews of recent.

Most expected it to be a very big ‘NO’. Indeed, that is what Bebe Cool responded with as he stated that it is not the right time for his son to have a collaboration with a big star like Jose Chameleone.

The Gagamel International boss went on to back his response stating how he wants his son to grow up as a self-dependent musician rather than riding on the back of his parent’s success.

He went ahead to reason that he wants Allan Hendrik to face the harshness of the music industry so that he can stand the troubles that will come his way in future.

Thank you my comrade Jose Chameleon for your offer to my son Allan Hendrick. But with due respect every man has a way they bring up their children,and as for me i choose to bringing them up so as they are self dependent, not to depend on their parents. It’s ok for them to make use of the opportunities that surround their parents like you are saying you can do a song with him though I wouldn’t advise him to do that song with you NOW because you are too big compared to him which would make no sense for an upcoming artist like him. Allow him to go through his baby steps as they teach him much more than what the eyes and ears enjoy so that he can for sure be ready to stand alone against this hush world. Bebe Cool

