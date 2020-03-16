Singer Big Eye contests for NRM Youth League National Chairperson seat

Alas! Another local Ugandan musician Ibrahim Mayanja a.k.a Big Eye Starboss is ready to contest for a top position within the ruling party and serve Ugandans from 2020 to 2025.

Big Eye has often come under scrutiny with the public hurling insults and objects at him each time he steps on stage to perform. The singer believes that so is the case just because he openly supports the NRM party and president Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

The ‘Sula Indicator’ singer has also accused People Power leader Hon. Kyagulayi Robert Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine of supporting his fans to pelt bottles at him and stop him from performing.

It seems like Big Eye is tired of just supporting the leaders within NRM and now wants to become a top leader himself. The latest development we have indicates that the singer is ready to stand for the NRM Youth League National Chairperson position.

He shared a poster on his social media platform indicating that he will be contesting for the position and intends to lead fellow NRM Youths for the next five years.

Big Eye asked his fans to support him and entrust him with their votes because he is ready to serve the Ugandan youths if voted into the office.

All I can ask from you is your trust and support. Am ready to serve you the youth of Uganda. For God and my country. Big Eye Starboss | Facebook

Wish him luck.

