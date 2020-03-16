Who Is Who? A Pass laughs off comparison with Eddy Kenzo

Whenever Alexander Bagonza alias A Pass is compared with fellow artists, he usually responds with braggart statements of how he is a class apart from others.

The last time he was compared to Daddy Andre and Leone Island Music Empire CEO Jose Chameleone, he claimed to be the real president of Ugandan music something that elicited mixed reviews from music fans and his followers.

Following the fact that Eddy Kenzo’s Tweyagale song was ranked as one of the most listened to tracks on YouTube in Africa by Google Africa, a fan decided to compare him with Eddy Kenzo whilst asking which of Tweyagale and Nkwagala is a better song.

When A Pass came across the comparison, he burst into laughter seemingly saying that the person making the comparison doesn’t know what the self-styled GOAT is capable of doing.

Since we are also not certain about who is better, we shall let our readers decide.

