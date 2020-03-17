Could Diamond Platnumz be rekindling his lost love with Hamisa Mobetto?

Wasafi Classic Baby president Diamond Platnumz and ex-lover Hamisa Mobetto seem to be rekindling their lost romance as the Jeje singer appears to be pampering her yet again.

The insight comes in following the fact that Diamond shared Hamisa Mobetto’s video while grooving to his latest single on his Instagram account.

He captioned the post with a sweet-worded message that read; “Jeje yake mama @Deedaylan @HamisaMobetto….Global vibe. Number one song ..#Jeje available on all digital platforms“.

After seeing the post, Hamisa reacted to her baby daddy with love emoji’s and words as she captioned it, “Baba Dee“.

Diamond Platnumz and Hamisa Mobetto broke up following the 2018 allegations as Mobetto was accused of bewitching Diamond so that he could officially marry her off.

Whether they are getting back together or not will be told by time. Diamond is officially a single man after being dumped by Tanasha Donna.

