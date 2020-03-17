Hellen Lukoma attacks stingy men on ‘Ebinyo’ | VIDEO ALERT

Multi-talented Actress, Fashionista and Songstress Hellen Lukoma releases visuals for her latest song titled ‘Ebinyo’ on which she attacks men who offer nothing to women.

Formerly a member of the Obsessions and HB Toxic girl groups, now signed to CAN Music, Hellen Lukoma continues her quest for musical prowess as she releases yet another song this year.

On ‘Ebinyo’, Lukoma goes against all stingy men who offer nothing to their wives, girlfriends, fiancees, etc. It’s a project dedicated to women who have encounters with such men.

The audio was produced at Diggy Baur’s Sabula Records and the video directed by Darlington Kerenge of Zero One Media. It showcases Hellen Lukoma’s acting skills. Watch it here:

