Rayvanny features President Magufuli on song about Corona virus

With the Corona virus having taken on the trends, Tanzanian singer Rayvanny has featured the country’s president John Joseph Pombe Magufuli on a new song titled ‘Corona’.

Produced by Mocco Genius, the song possesses a slow and seemingly sorrowful flow with heart-gripping beats on which Rayvanny relays his message in the lyrics.

You must be wondering how President John Pombe Magufuli sounds on the new song. Well, he might not be within the rhythm but he adds his voice as he advises Tanzanians to keep safe in these times.

The Corona virus (COVID-19) pandemic is still spreading globally with Tanzania confirming its first case on Monday 16th March 2020. Several countries have already closed their borders in efforts to reduce the risk of their citizens contracting the disease.

With the new song that was released yesterday, President Magufuli has a lot to ponder on as he moves to protect the citizens but first, take a listen to the audio below:

