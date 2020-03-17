Having commemorated his young brother AK47’s death on Sunday, Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso has cautioned fellow celebrities to be extra cautious about life and to understand their value because they convey a strong attachment with their fans.

Every March 15th, since 2015, has been set aside by the entertainment industry to celebrate the life of Singer Emmanuel Mayanja a.k.a AK47 who died at the Kansanga-based De Ja Vu bar.

This year, a concert was organized at Nican Resort on Sunday to commemorate the late singer’s life and several artistes performed. During an interview with NBS TV, Pallaso thanked AK47’s fans for turning up in large numbers in remembrance of the fallen singer.

The TGM singer revealed that he celebrates AK47’s life everyday and doesn’t wait for March to start commemorating his life. He acknowledged that the late singer is missed not just by his family members but his fans as well.

On the same issue, Pallaso cautioned fellow celebrities to be extra careful with the lives they live because their fans have a strong attachment with them and would never want to lose them.

Pallaso then urged celebrities to understand their value and take extra care in life because death happens to everyone and never looks at the status of anybody before attacking.

It’s no surprise that God blessed him (AK47) with talent and opened doors for him hence managing to achieve all he did at such a young age but it’s sad that he is no longer with us. Pallaso

Life can go at anytime. It matters the least where you are or who you are, death will find you anywhere but we have to protect ourselves especially artistes. People love artistes so much, they have a strong attachment to them. We must also understand our value and continue to protect ourselves as God continues to protect us. Pallaso

Several artistes managed to pay tribute to the late singer at the organized concert which was graced by several of his fans, followers, and family members.

Rest in Peace Akay!

