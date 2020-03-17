Who is Joel Okuyo? – The Prince Charming in Cindy Sanyu’s Kingdom

Singer Cinderella Sanyu Muyonjo is ready to start a new chapter in her life with famous Ugandan Actor and Filmmaker Joel Okuyo Atiku Prynce by her side.

The development comes through after we landed on a video clip where the 36-year-old Actor went down on one knee and popped the big question to none other than Cindy Sanyu in front of her friends during a night out.

The mesmerized Cindy Sanyu who almost shed tears of joy got up from her seat, hugged and kissed Okulo with excitement and said “YES”.

Following the fact that the video was recorded on 2nd February 2020, some critics have already started pointing fingers that it was just a video shoot for her yet to be released new single.

The little information that we have so far gathered about the Ugandan movie actor is that he is a Model, Photographer, and a Lecturer at Uganda Christian University (UCU) where he graduated with a Bachelor of Social Work and Social Administration.

Joel Okuyo Atiku Prynce has featured in, Acted, and Directed several movies including Battle Of The Souls, Kony: Order From Above, The Mercy of The Jungle among many others.

The gossip in the corridors suggests that Okuyo has been secretly dating Cindy Sanyu for three years and he is that supportive boyfriend who goes an extra mile to manage some of the King Herself’s music works.

Well, we might just have found yet another celebrity couple. Step aside Rema and Hamza.

