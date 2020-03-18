Artistes shun COVID-19 scare, vow to perform at the Eddy Kenzo Festival

With President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni yet to address the nation about decisions that government has taken to control the spread of the Corona Virus in Uganda, artistes have vowed that they will perform at Eddy Kenzo’s festival no matter what.

For weeks now, the COVID-19 has been spreading across the world with several people testing positive and numerous deaths being registered. No single person in Uganda has, however, tested positive for the virus.

In a bid to protect the citizens, the government is said to be coming up with plans of banning public gatherings and forcing people into self quarantine for a while.

The Eddy Kenzo Festival is slated for March 28th. We have only ten days to go and every artiste is charged up to perform at the much anticipated festival. Not even the Corona Virus scare is stopping them from calling upon their fans to flock Kololo Airstrip on D-Day.

Top artistes like Cindy Sanyu, Bebe Cool, Harmonize, Bobi Wine, A Pass, King Saha, Gravity, Winnie Nwagi, Sheebah, among several others are ready to perform as Uganda makes history with its very first music festival named after a living artiste.

The most surprising artiste on the list of performers is Mrs. Rema Namakula Ssebunya. Artwork was released from the official organizers of the festival showing that she will be performing.

Despite Mrs. Ssebunya not sharing the artwork on her social media platforms yet, the organizers have confirmed that she will join the rest of the already booked performers to give a show to remember at Kololo Airstrip.

With the hype that has been created in the build up to the festival, the prayers are that the Corona Virus scare doesn’t get to affect it. Fingers crossed!

