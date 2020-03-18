Diamond Platnumz chocking on Tshs 337M debt in rent arrears

Wasafi Classic Baby CEO Naseeb Abdul Juma a.k.a Diamond Platnumz is reportedly chocking on a debt accruing to Tshs 337 million in rent arrears.

The development came through after his former landlord identified as Maulidi Wandwe dragged him to court over failure to clear the reported sum of money meant to repair the building which used to house his studio and offices in Sinza before he shifted to Mbezi Beach in Dar es Salaam.

Depending on reports coming in from Tanzania, Diamond and his crew left Wandwe’s house in very poor and bad shape after shifting his studio and was supposed to take care of the cost of the renovations amounting to Tshs 337 million.

His failure to foot the expense is reportedly said to have forced his former landlord to seek legal action after several months of pleading with the crooner to clear his debt.

Diamond Platnumz was supposed to show face in court on Monday 16th March but, unfortunately, he was out of the country forcing the Judge to postpone the hearing of the case to 18th March 2020.

In 2018, Diamond shifted the WCB headquarters to the leafy suburbs of Mbezi Beach an act that is said to have cost him Tsh 766.2 million.

The Mbezi Beach headquarters house now acts as his recording Label, Offices, Wasafi TV and Radio plus his video production company Zoom Extra under director Kenny.

