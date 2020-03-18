Kapa Cat intends to sue ‘co-wife’ over husband snatching allegations

Singer Catherine Tumusiime, better known as Kapa Cat, intends to drag a yet to be identified woman to court over allegations of snatching her husband.

The woman in question took to the streets and glued posters on walls and electric poles indicating how Kapa Cat is a serial husband snatcher who also snatched her man.

The allegations started early last week but Kapa Cat initially decided to give them a deaf ear.

Towards the end of the week, the said Hajjati intensified her actions something that seems to have forced Kapa Cat out of her comfort zone to take serious action against the allegations.

While speaking in an interview, Kapa Cat revealed how her legal team is now planning to file a case against the woman though police is still carrying out investigations about the matter.

Right now, I do not know what to even tell the world. It is actually so hard to fight a shadow. I don’t know what to do right now because I don’t know the person fighting me. The best I can do is report cases. And right now my team is working on that. First I had planned on removing the posters but Police advised to first leave the posters as they get done with investigations. Kapa Cat

