You cultivated me into a big harvest – Chameleone thanks Dad

The world might have a completely mixed perception of Jose Chameleone’s character but he always turns out to be a respectful son to his parents. He is grateful for the person he has become all through the efforts of his father.

Mzee Gerald Mayanja is a father of many children among whom we have top celebrities in Jose Chameleone, Weasel, Pallaso, and the late AK47. It must come hard raising children of big egos like his sons’.

The Mayanja brothers; Pallaso, Henry, Chameleone, David and Weasel.

He has however done it and his sons have turned into respectful figures in the country. Through his talent, Chameleone became one of the finest musicians in Africa in the past two decades.

For all that he has become however, Chameleone thanks his father for sacrificing the most just to raise him into the man the world has come to know and appreciate.

Through his social media, the Leone Island boss gave the gratitude back to Mayanja Senior as he revealed that he also wants to be celebrated by his children in future just like he celebrates his father today.

Can you sing for me Baliwa said my father. You are the senior MAYANJA Sir!! You took all sacrifices that we are also taking now to make sure your grand children celebrate us like we do celebrate you. Thanks Daddy you cultivated me in all odds I grew into a big Harvest. Jose Chameleone

